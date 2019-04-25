wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Pulled From NXT Events Due To Mild Arm Infection
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
Matt Riddle revealed on Twitter that he’s been pulled from this weekend’s NXT live events due to a mild infection in his arm. But hey, at least he can tear it up at the skate park with his new board, bro.
I’ve been pulled from all the shows this weekend due to a mild arm infection which saddens me greatly, but real talk I got my new creature skateboard from CCS yesterday and I’m gonna go tear it up at the local skate park 🛹#originalbro #kingofbros #stallion #brover #splx pic.twitter.com/SlGgsxKTO8
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- AEW President Tony Khan On AEW Being Compared to WCW, CM Punk Rumors, TV Deal, More
- Eve Torres Shares Story of Past Sexual Assault, Says She’s a Rape Survivor
- Billy Gunn Says 1998 Dumpster Incident Made the New Age Outlaws into Stars: ‘It Was Never About Our Wrestling’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Asked to Leave Rick Rude’s Funeral, Explains Their Falling Out