Matt Riddle Pulled From NXT Events Due To Mild Arm Infection

Matt Riddle revealed on Twitter that he’s been pulled from this weekend’s NXT live events due to a mild infection in his arm. But hey, at least he can tear it up at the skate park with his new board, bro.

I’ve been pulled from all the shows this weekend due to a mild arm infection which saddens me greatly, but real talk I got my new creature skateboard from CCS yesterday and I’m gonna go tear it up at the local skate park 🛹#originalbro #kingofbros #stallion #brover #splx pic.twitter.com/SlGgsxKTO8 — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 25, 2019