Matt Riddle Pulled From NXT Events Due To Mild Arm Infection

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: War Games II

Matt Riddle revealed on Twitter that he’s been pulled from this weekend’s NXT live events due to a mild infection in his arm. But hey, at least he can tear it up at the skate park with his new board, bro.

