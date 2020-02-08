Matt Riddle References Alleged WWE Heat in Response to FOX Tweet About Goldberg

Matt Riddle is having some fun with the reports that he has heat within WWE, responding to a FOX tweet about Goldberg’s appearance on Smackdown tonight. As previously reported, Riddle is reported to have some heat on him from Vince McMahon over his issues with Brock Lesnar, which themselves stem from his calling out Lesnar on social media.

After FOX posted a tweet which asked who was next for Goldberg — who Riddle has had some headline-grabbing interactions with as well over the past year — the NXT star posted, “I’m not gonna do what sources are saying I’m not suppose to do. Or am I? What are sources saying?” You can see the posts below, including a quick reply by the WWE on FOX Twitter account: