Matt Riddle Reportedly Agrees to a WWE Deal

It has been rumored that Matt riddle was about to sign with WWE, especially after he canceled several indie dates. Body Slam reports that Matt Riddle has signed with WWE, and that it is a three-year deal. The plan is for Riddle to make an appearance in the crowd the night before Summerslam at the NXTTakeover event, the usual appearance for all major signees. Riddle will be making his EVOLVE bookings in August as they take place before Summerslam.