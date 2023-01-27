Matt Riddle Reportedly Out of Rehab

Matt Riddle’s stint is rehab is done, according to a new report. As you may recall, Riddle was written off WWE TV on December 12th after an attack angle to account for him going to rehab after reportedly failing a second trust test under the WWE Wellness Policy. The WON reports that Riddle is out of rehab and got his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt this past week training under Royce Gracie.

Riddle was announced as being out six weeks after being written out, which would make him eligible for a Royal Rumble return this weekend. However, as has been reported there is the possibility that he was suspended for two months, as that is what the Wellness Policy stipulates. If that is the case, then he would not yet be eligible to return.