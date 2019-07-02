Matt Riddle Responds to Goldberg WWE 2K19 Clip From Jordan Myles

– NXT Superstar Jordan Myles (formerly ACH) shared a clip on Twitter of a Goldberg vs. Matt Riddle match in the video game WWE 2K19. The clip was posted in light of Riddle’s recent comments regarding the WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. You can check out Jordan Myles’ tweet and Matt Riddle’s response below.

In June, Matt Riddle told talkSPORT the following on Bill Goldberg:

“The thing for me is, and one of the reasons I was never a fan of Goldberg in the beginning when everybody was like ‘oh, he’s so good!’ I was like ‘no, he’s terrible, he’s hurting people’ and there’s nothing else. He just has three-minute matches. And that was my thing and when people say ‘who was your favorite wrestler?’ I really don’t have one. I just liked really good wrestling. That’s why I fight and I do that. So for me, I don’t care how much money he makes, I’m just glad people were entertained. But, stick to your wheelhouse, bro. And stop headbutting doors before you wrestle. And I’m not hating – I’m not hating – I’m just spitting facts and these are all facts and things he should take into consideration. And not just for me, not because he got made fun of, but for his health as well.”