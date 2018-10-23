Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Riddle Responds To Seth Rollins Comments, Smackdown Preview Video, Evolution PPV Run Time

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

– NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter and responded to recent Facebook Q&A comments made by Seth Rollins, who said he’d like to wrestle Riddle…

– The WWE Evolution PPV will start at 6PM ET on Sunday with a pre-show lasting until 7PM ET. The show is scheduled to run from 7P ET to 10:30 PM ET.

– WWE posted the following, looking at 5 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown…

article topics :

Matt Riddle, NXT, Seth Rollins, WWE, WWE Evolution, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading