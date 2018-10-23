wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Responds To Seth Rollins Comments, Smackdown Preview Video, Evolution PPV Run Time
October 23, 2018 | Posted by
– NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter and responded to recent Facebook Q&A comments made by Seth Rollins, who said he’d like to wrestle Riddle…
You’re a stallion @WWERollins hopefully it happens sooner than later bro #bro #kingofbros #stallion #wwe #WWENXT https://t.co/OPH4uN8olc
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 22, 2018
– The WWE Evolution PPV will start at 6PM ET on Sunday with a pre-show lasting until 7PM ET. The show is scheduled to run from 7P ET to 10:30 PM ET.
– WWE posted the following, looking at 5 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown…