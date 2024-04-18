Matt Riddle Set To Return To House of Glory For First Time In Eight Years

House of Glory has announced that Matt Riddle will return to the promotion for the first time in eight years next month. He will appear at HOG The War Within on May 24 from LA BOOM in Queens, NY.

The Ultimate Bro Matt Riddle returns to House of Glory for the first time in eight years at The War Within on Friday May 24th. The former NJPW World Television and WWE United States Champion has fought all over the world since he last stepped foot in an HOG ring.

Who will he face in his HOG return? House of Glory officials will announce his opponent in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net.