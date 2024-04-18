wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Set To Return To House of Glory For First Time In Eight Years
House of Glory has announced that Matt Riddle will return to the promotion for the first time in eight years next month. He will appear at HOG The War Within on May 24 from LA BOOM in Queens, NY.
Matt Riddle Returns to HOG at The War Within on May 24th in NYC
House of Glory officials have announced a huge return for The War Within on Friday May 24th live from LA BOOM and streaming live on FITE+.
The Ultimate Bro Matt Riddle returns to House of Glory for the first time in eight years at The War Within on Friday May 24th. The former NJPW World Television and WWE United States Champion has fought all over the world since he last stepped foot in an HOG ring.
Who will he face in his HOG return? House of Glory officials will announce his opponent in the coming weeks.
Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
BRO! BRO! BRO!
Matt Riddle returns to HOG on Friday May 24th at #THEWARWITHIN
Live from LA BOOM in NYC and on PPV through @FiteTV +
Tickets Available ⬇️ @SuperKingofBros https://t.co/p6iRgTwMiL pic.twitter.com/30KQjs9Nq2
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) April 18, 2024
