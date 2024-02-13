Matt Riddle Reveals He’s Been in Talks With TNA Wrestling

– During a recent edition of Sunday Night’s Main Evnent, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle discussed some of his upcoming plans and also revealed that he’s had talks with TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Riddle on WWE’s stressful travel schedule: “When I got done with WWE, it’s kind of stressful working on TV all the time, especially with the travel. The money is awesome, it’s definitely worth it, and the experience. Now, I want to take a break from TV. After the 90 days and during the 90 days, I’m setting some dates up.”

On having talks with TNA and other companies: “I talked to some places. I’ve talked to TNA, I’ve worked with New Japan and MLW. You do film for TV, but it’s not the same as Monday Night Raw, three hours live, anything can happen, people are changing the script. You have ten minutes for your match, now you have five minutes. It’s extremely stressful. I like the pressure, but at the same time, I kind of wanted a little break from all that. I’m choosing places more pay-per-view based where I don’t have to worry about going to commercial so we can get that Fritos advertisement.”

Matt Riddle was released by WWE in September of last year, and he became a free agent in December.