Matt Riddle Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Stoners

Former WWE star Matt Riddle spoke with Shak Wrestling (per Fightful) about a wide range of topics

During it, he named his Mount Rushmore of stoners in wrestling. The names were Rob Van Dam, The Godfather and himself.

“Rob Van Dam is up there. Myself. The Godfather. Not only did he have ‘roll up the fatty for this pimp daddy,’ but he is very much involved in the scene just like I am and just like Rob is when it comes to cannabis. Right there, we got three. I think there are other wrestlers that smoke copious amounts of marijuana, but they have kept it under wraps. I know of other pro wrestlers that could be on this Mount Rushmore, that smoke a lot of cannabis, but I feel it wouldn’t be fair for me to be the one to out them. Let’s leave it at three.”