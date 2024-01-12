Matt Riddle Says Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Are Good Guys, Enjoyed Working With Them

Matt Riddle says he’s a fan of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, though he doesn’t know if they feel the same about him. Riddle spoke during a Signed By Superstars taping about working with the two WWE stars, noting that he enjoyed working with them during his time there.

“Sami and Kevin are really nice people,” Riddle said (per Wrestling Inc). “They’re nice guys. They’re really good at wrestling. Yeah, I’ve always enjoyed them. I don’t know if they’ve always enjoyed me, but that is what it is.”

He continued, “I would say the only thing is its sometimes difficult to get that match together sometimes. But the match always comes out beautiful, it’s always great, it’s always exciting. So I do enjoy working with them, for sure. They’re good guys.”

Riddle, Owens and Zayn teamed up during their feuds with The Bloodline, notably in a six-man tag match at WWE Backlash 2023.