Matt Riddle Comes to Sami Zayn’s Aid on WWE Smackdown Against Bloodline

Sami Zayn got some help from Matt Riddle at the end of this week’s Smackdown against a couple of members of The Bloodline. Friday night’s show saw Jey Uso defeat Zayn in a match after Kevin Owens was taken out backstage by Solo Sikoa before the bout. Sikoa attacked Zayn during the match behind the referee’s back, allowing Uso to get the win.

After the match, Sikoa began to attack Zayn and went to deliver the Samoan Spike, but Jey stopped him. He then proceeded to kick Sami in the head. The two went to go get a chair and beat on Zayn more when Riddle came down and made the save.