wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Comes to Sami Zayn’s Aid on WWE Smackdown Against Bloodline
Sami Zayn got some help from Matt Riddle at the end of this week’s Smackdown against a couple of members of The Bloodline. Friday night’s show saw Jey Uso defeat Zayn in a match after Kevin Owens was taken out backstage by Solo Sikoa before the bout. Sikoa attacked Zayn during the match behind the referee’s back, allowing Uso to get the win.
After the match, Sikoa began to attack Zayn and went to deliver the Samoan Spike, but Jey stopped him. He then proceeded to kick Sami in the head. The two went to go get a chair and beat on Zayn more when Riddle came down and made the save.
OMG! 😱
While @SamiZayn was trying to convince Jey @WWEUsos that #TheBloodline is crumbling, @FightOwensFight was brutally attacked by @WWESoloSikoa! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hQLEIz1fBK
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2023
NOT AGAIN! 😭@WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Mcg3ouwVJf
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2023
What goes around comes around! 🤙
After being taken out by @WWESoloSikoa months ago, @SuperKingofBros has returned to settle a score with #TheBloodline and to save @SamiZayn!
Looks like #TheBloodline has a new "problem," BRO! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/k6jfp2G7wU
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reportedly Went Off Script During WWE Hall of Fame
- Update On Status of Randy Orton After Recent Return Rumors
- Chris Jericho Reveals One Thing Vince McMahon Didn’t Like About His NJPW Match With Kenny Omega
- Shaul Guerrero Issues Statement On Situation With Sister and Mother, Confirms Some of Sherilyn’s Accusations