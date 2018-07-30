Matt Riddle Says Coming to WWE Could ‘Definitely Happen’

– Matt Riddle spoke with the PWI Podcast about the possibility of coming to WWE amidst several rumors that he’s about to sign with the company. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the chances of signing with WWE: “I don’t want to say inevitable because you never know but it’s possible. It’s highly likely that it could definitely happen. You know right now I’m pretty content. I do very well on the independent scene.”

On the benefit of being on the indie scene: “You know I work every weekend. I kind of get to make my own schedule so sometimes I stack my schedule hard and then I get to have a couple of weeks to myself. I kinda like what I do right now. It’s up to me. Sometimes I double-book myself and that’s a little upsetting but even with that I really like the position I’m in, you know? I get to travel, I get to wrestle the way I like to wrestle,” Riddle continued. I think that’s another reason why I’m in the situation I’m in, I get to choose where I work. I work with really good companies, I try to make myself valuable, you know. So it’s just one of those things.”

On a possible return to the UFC: “I’ve completely put it in the past.”