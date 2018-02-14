Matt Riddle Says He’d Quit Smoking Pot For WWE If the Price Was Right, Recalls First Meeting With Triple H

– Matt Riddle spoke with VICE Sports for a new interview talking about his wrestling career, if he’d quit smoking marijuana for WWE and more. Highlights are below:

On his first meeting with Triple H at an EVOLVE event: “He came up to me and goes, ‘Hey Matt, I appreciate what you’re doing here,’ and I go, ‘I appreciate what you’re doing here.’ Then he said, ‘I wanna thank you for everything you’re doing,’ and I go, ‘I wanna thank you for everything you’re doing, Triple H.’ That was my elevator pitch—he probably thought I was an asshole.”

On using marijuana as an alternative to ADHD medication: “I did my research. I’ve had hand surgeries, I’ve used pharmaceuticals, and I [eventually] felt like, ‘Holy shit, this is addicting and I shouldn’t be taking this because I want to take more and I’m not even in pain.’ Marijuana never felt like that. I just like the way it makes me feel. I’m about to be 32, I barely work out, and I’m shredded. I don’t think it’s because of the weed, but I don’t think it’s hurting me either, you know?”

On playing himself in the ring: “When you first get into wrestling, everybody tells you, ‘Be yourself times ten.’ When you first hear that, you’re like, ‘What the fuck does that mean?’ But it’s just acting. Will Ferrell playing a serious role isn’t really Will Ferrell; him playing a comedic role, that’s funny. It’s the same in wrestling: you can play a viking or whatever, but it just doesn’t fuckin’ make sense because that’s not who you really are. I’m Matt Riddle. I can be this all the time. It doesn’t have to be me times ten.”

On if he’d quit smoking marijuana to join WWE: “If the money was right with [WWE] and they said you have to quit smoking, I’d quit smoking. If New Japan was down, I wouldn’t bring weed to Japan—I’m not an idiot,” he says. “I know [the Japanese] drink, so I’d still enjoy myself. Honestly, right now I make six figures. I make my own merch. I’m the main or co-main event of every show I’m on. I get to be me and I get to wrestle like I want to. Can they promise me that? If not, why would I go to WWE to probably make less money and be gone more? By the time they do pick me up, if they decide to, I’ll be worth so much more.”