Matt Riddle Says He’ll See Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT 1-2-19

– Matt Riddle is on board with the idea of Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, and says he’ll see Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Riddle took to Twitter on Wednesday, the day after Lesnar was announced as retiring from MMA. You can see his post below.

Lesnar is set to return at the company’s return to Saudi Arabia.

