Matt Riddle Says He’ll See Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36
May 1, 2019
– Matt Riddle is on board with the idea of Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, and says he’ll see Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Riddle took to Twitter on Wednesday, the day after Lesnar was announced as retiring from MMA. You can see his post below.
Lesnar is set to return at the company’s return to Saudi Arabia.
Rumor has it the beast is coming back to @WWE and the bro couldn’t be happier! See you at #wrestlemania36 @BrockLesnar #bro #ob #originalbro #stallion #splx pic.twitter.com/OMKEo2PuZU
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 1, 2019
