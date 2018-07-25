Matt Riddle Says He’s In a ‘Good Position’ As a Free Agent, Talks Potential NXT Matches

– Matt Riddle appeared on Sean Waltman’s XPac 1, 2, 360 podcast discussing his free agent status, possibly going to NXT and more. Video is below, plus highlights per WZ:

On his current free agent status: “I am in a really good position right now, I work with Evolve on a regular basis and they have a great relationship with WWE and other companies as well. Zack Sabre Jr. worked with us, New Japan…I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world and wrestle guys from New Japan, Ring of Honor, especially Progress and still wrestling WWE guys. I’m in a really good spot. The last couple of years you {Sean Waltman} helped me out a lot too but you know how granted they took issues with my past… I was kinda stuck but from what I’ve gathered, what I’ve heard from everybody, everybody is at the point where they all want me and they’re all willing to work with me. I think they’re all big fans of Matt Riddle. And I think it’s my time to make the right decision, do it and let’s see what happens.”

On the possibility for great matches in NXT: “I had one match with Roderick Strong, which was great and I’d love to do something like that again. I’ve wrestled Kyle O’ Reilly all around the world from Ireland to the U.S to everywhere, I’d love to do that again. Adam Cole the same. Aleister Black, I wrestled him only once and we didn’t call anything and it was one of my fave matches I’ve had and I’d like to do that again. Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet… the list goes on. Endless possibilities for great matches.”

On working with James Ellsworth in the ring: “The one that sticks out to me the most and he was terrified, he was like ‘you’re so good though’ and this and that and I’m like, ‘Bro, relax. It’s like a 5 minute match and we’re gonna kill it, it’s gonna be easy.’ And this person was James Ellsworth. He was terrified. I’ll be honest I had a lot of people tell me just to kick the shit out of him… and I’m like ‘I’m not that kinda person. And James Ellsworth can’t really defend himself against me…I don’t like that.’ But we were talking about the match and he was just shaking and nervous for it, I don’t know if he thought I was gonna turn it up on him or what. It ended up being a good match… he thanked me for the match and said it was a great experience and ‘thank you for not killing me.’”

On CM Punk’s MMA run: “CM Punk, for example, he started training MMA. Did he start at like a local Jiu-Jitsu gym? No. He went to Duke Roufus, he went to one of the biggest camps in the world with some of the toughest people and I’ll tell you this that’s probably the worst thing he could’ve done. Because there are a bunch of killers there that want to beat you up. They don’t go five miles per hour, they already know all the moves and they’re going to but the beat on you because that’s what you do in fights. While I personally think he probably should’ve gone and got a couple personal trainers. Like a personal Jiu-Jitsu instructor, a personal Muay Thai instructor got his hands, his feet, everything educated. His Jiu-Jitsu educated. And then started to maybe roll with a couple white belts, some blue belts that aren’t at the highest level school in your area and then eventually you make your way to the killers. Then you can be a killer yourself. But I think he just hopped in way too quick.”