Matt Riddle Says It’s ‘Not Looking Good’ For Match Against Brock Lesnar

In an interview with Fansided, Matt Riddle said that the match he’s long campaigned for against Brock Lesnar likely won’t happen, but he’ll keep trying anyway. Here are highlights:

On if the match with Brock Lesnar will happen: “I shook the 8-ball and it’s not looking good, it’s not looking good (laughs). I’ll be honest. Am I going to stop? No. I really want the match, even if he takes some of the things I said wrong or personal. I get it, I guess, I mean I don’t, but whatever. At the end of the day, I think I’m going to become valuable enough where he’ll want the match and when I do that and that day comes, I’ll get my dream match. But that’s a lot of work and I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. Hey, I think [the Performance Center] would be the safest spot to go at it (laughs). I think it’d be good. It’s not a thing of disrespect. I just think I have a very good style and I think Brock has an amazing style and I think the two going against one another, big guy versus little guy but the little guy can hold up, I think there’s something there. I’m pretty legit. People might forget it, but I’m pretty good.”

On wrestling in front of no audience: “For me, it’s funny because I don’t mind. I actually enjoy it. I enjoy wrestling in front of people no doubt, I love wrestling, I like entertaining people. It’s fun because you’ll go through a crazy sequence and you’re laying down and you’re thinking, ‘Is this awesome? Was this awesome?’ I don’t know! Are they on their couches right now? But then again, there’s only so many people at a house, I don’t know, they’re doing the chants. In my head, I’m doing the chants, if people want to know that. They’re probably going, ‘This is awesome!’ Fight forever!’”

On Baron Corbin spoiling his main roster appearances: “To be honest, I love the Royal Rumble. I’m a big fan of the Rumble, so to be in that for my first singles pay-per-view, I was pretty ecstatic for that. I wish I would’ve lasted a little longer. I got to kick my flip-flops off, I got to kick the world champion Drew McIntyre a bunch of times in the chest, and then I hit Edge with the ripcord knee. I remember every moment, but then Baron Corbin again rained on my parade. He pinned me at Survivor Series and then he threw me over the top rope at the Royal Rumble and then he gave me some bro sign. It wasn’t cool. We’ll see. Maybe next year I’ll do better in the Rumble. I probably should teach [Corbin] some respect and put some beats on them. It’s not like he’s ever beaten me up. He’s just always taken advantage of an opportunity of a situation and hats off to him, but at the end of the day, The Bro can’t stand for that. I got to do something.”