Matt Riddle Says Schedule Conflicts Ended His Run In NJPW

Matt Riddle seemed poised for a lengthy run in NJPW after he arrived at New Year Dash last year and subsequently won the World TV title. However, he’d lose that same belt a couple of month later to Zack Sabre Jr and hasn’t been seen there since. In an interview with Shak Wrestling (via Fightful), Riddle explained why he is no longer working with New Japan, citing schedule conflicts.

He said: “New Japan was great. I was supposed to go do a tour when I first started working with them, but I had a scheduling conflict. I had a match with RVD, and me being me, there is no way that I could miss a match with RVD. I told New Japan that I could come in the first week of the tour, but then I had to leave the second week and I’d be back before the weekend was over. They said that wasn’t going to work. I was like, ‘Okay.’ I worked for them in Chicago and dropped the title to Zack Sabre, and then they wanted me to wrestle again. When they did the next one in California, I had a booking with MLW, and MLW comes first. They’ve been taking care of me, I’ve worked with them in the past, and ever since I said, ‘I have a booking that day with MLW,’ they have not reached out. I don’t think it’s anything personal. I fill up my schedule early and wrestle two or three times a weekend, usually. Their schedule, they didn’t pencil me in. They would a lot of times call me or ask me to do a date and I was already booked. I think that was it. They have a lot going on and a lot of moving pieces. When you’re dealing with somebody like me, Mustafa Ali, or Donovan Dijak, we’re in demand. I wrestle all over the world all the time. You may not see me on TV, but I’m very busy.”