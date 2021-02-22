Matt Riddle Says US Title Win Will Take Him To The Next Level

Matt Riddle spoke to WWE.com after he defeated John Morrison and Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber last night to become United States Champion, and noted that he thinks the win will take him to the next level.

He said: “It feels so good. A couple weeks ago I was talking to MVP, he kind of turned down one of my ideas, said I was stupid, and I kind of said, ‘Awww,’ but tonight when I won that title, I was like […] and my dreams came true. I am the new Usa, not U.S.A., you can say U.S.A., but I like to say Usa, or maybe for bro, Usa-Brusa, it’s pretty sweet. But I’m the new Brusa United States Champion. And a lot of people say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna elevate this title, I’m gonna elevate this championship,’ And I’m like, ‘Nuh uh, not me!’ This championship is going to elevate me, it’s going to give me that golden ticket to open up the doors I need to open to get to that next level, just like it got Bobby to the next level, it’s gonna get me to the next level and right now… Wooo! With a tear in my eye, this is one of the greatest nights of my life, I am the United States Champion and I’m going to be for a long, long time, bro.”