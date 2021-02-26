Matt Riddle Says WWE Locker Room Is ‘The Most Outlandish High School’

In an interview with Metro, Matt Riddle spoke about the backstage atmosphere in WWE, comparing it to ‘the most outlandish high school’. Here are highlights:

On the backstage atmosphere in WWE: “Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night Raw is just like, ‘what’s gonna happen this week?’ If anybody has a problem with anybody, nobody says it. It’s always like, ‘pst pst’. I’m like, why are we hearing stuff like this? Say something, do something! I’m not saying you have to go The Undertaker route and fight each other and be men about it! I’m saying let’s talk about it. But hey, it is what it is!”

On the difference between some legends and others: “Some of the legends come in and they find their own locker room, they stay away from the boys. But then there’s legends like Gillberg, Edge, Christian – legends like that, they came in, they sat with all the boys in the main locker room. We jib-jabbed, flapped gums, talked shop and had fun.”

On what he’d do if in that position: “I hope if I’m every in that position, I don’t want to be sat in a room by myself playing on my cell phone. I wanna be talking to the boys, hanging out. Maybe playing some N64 because that’s what we do!”