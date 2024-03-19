Matt Riddle Recalls Seeing Rob Van Dam At Playboy Mansion Cannabis Party

Matt Riddle recently revealed that he met Rob Van Dam for the first time at a cannabis party at the Playboy Mansion. Riddle did a Q&A at the For the Love of Wrestling convention in the UK and recalled the meeting, which you can check out below:

On running into RVD at the party: “We’re all there, and I’m in the grotto, and I see Rob Van Dam walk by, and I’m like, ‘No way, Rob Van Dam!’ Of course Rob looks at me; I don’t think he knows who I am. I just got off The Ultimate Fighter, and he goes, ‘You’re Matt Riddle, that fighter dude.’ I was like, ‘No way you know who I am,’ and then we hung out, partied, and had fun.”

On whether he’d rather team with him or face him: “I think every good team, you’ve got to fight first,” Riddle said. “If we were to team up, I would like to go against probably The Young Bucks…that’s probably a really good match.”