Matt Riddle Recalls Telling Seth Rollins To Use His Family During Their Feud

January 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

During an autograph signing for Signed by Superstars (via Fightful), Matt Riddle said that Seth Rollins using his family during their feud was actually Riddle’s idea. The two notably had a face-to-face interview during their 2022 rivalry in which Rollins mentioned Riddle’s wife leaving him. Rollins also said Riddle’s kids didn’t want to see him.

Riddle said: “Not only was it scripted, I told Seth Rollins to say it. I go, ‘There is already all this flack and whatever crap going on. Sure. I abandoned my family.’ I got divorced and kicked out of my house, and my son’s pee-wee football coach was living there two days later when my kids called me. I guess I’m a really bad person, but whatever, dude.

