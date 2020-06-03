Matt Riddle Says Shane McMahon Thanked Him For Not Swinging on Goldberg, Says They Still Don’t See Eye-to-Eye

Matt Riddle looked back on his backstage confrontation with Goldberg while talking with The Bump and recalled that Shane McMahon thanked him for not starting a fight. Riddle’s backstage confrontation with Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019 quickly became a thing of infamy and was even shown on Goldberg’s WWE Chronicle special. It stemmed from Riddle mocking Goldberg after his performance against Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June of that year.

Talking with The Bump, Riddle said that he and Goldberg still don’t exactly see eye to eye and said that Shane McMahon, who witnessed the confrontation, came up to him after and thanked him for “not swinging” on Goldberg. Highlights and the full episode are below:

On where he stands with Goldberg now: “To be completely honest, I think we still differ in opinions, you know. It’s just two different mindsets when you get into this business. I’m just, even when it came to mixed martial arts I like to grind. I’m a hard worker. I was known for my conditioning and cardio. And I like to push a pace, you know, I expect a lot from myself and I expect a lot from my peers. So I think, you know, me and Goldberg in that sense, just didn’t see eye-to-eye. And I think we had a different opinion on work. But like I said, it was an opinion. He doesn’t want to be my bro, I completely understand. Didn’t really want to be his bro, you know? So that’s just how the cookie crumbled that day.”

On Shane McMahon’s reaction to the whole thing: “I remember too. After that, Shane McMahon was watching from down the hall, like, ‘Oh no! These guys are gonna fight!’ And then afterward Shane was like, ‘Hey, thanks for not like swinging on Goldberg.’ And I was like, ‘Well, what do you expect?’ Could you imagine, it’s like, ‘Oh, Matt Riddle punches Goldberg unconscious in the back out of nowhere?’ I can’t do that, that is not a stallion move. You sign a contract, you get a fight, you get a match set up. And then you beat him in front of millions of people. That’s a stallion move.”

