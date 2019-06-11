wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Takes Shot at Lacey Evans Following Raw: ‘She Must Have Watched Super Showdown’
– Matt Riddle isn’t letting up on his outspoken ways against his fellow WWE talant, taking a shot at Lacey Evans after her Raw match. Evans caught a lot of flack for not doing her part during a a Bayley-To-Belly in the tag team match, which also feature Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch.
After a fan posted to Twitter referring to Evans as “absolute s**t” for sandbagging Bayley, Riddle replied, “She must have watched #WWESSD.” That is, of course, a reference to the main event of Super ShowDown which is already infamous for the botches between Goldberg and Undertaker at the end of the match. Riddle heavily mocked Goldberg for that match.
She must have watched #WWESSD
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 11, 2019
