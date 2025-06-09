Matt Riddle Takes Shots at CM Punk, Says He’s Heard From People in WWE That Punk Is ‘A Headache’

In an interview with Going Ringside (via Fightful), Matt Riddle took shots at CM Punk, noting that he’s heard from friends in WWE that Punk is a ‘headache’ and still hard to work with. Punk was infamously fired from AEW back in 2023 after an altercation with Jack Perry backstage at All In.

When asked if he would want to join AEW, Riddle said: “They’re still rebuilding. You know, I’m not a big fan of that guy either. That guy sucks. He’s a bitch to work with in the back. Because he just belly aches and complains. This guy complains about getting multiple world title runs. I’ve heard from my boys that still work there (WWE) that he is a headache, and this isn’t a storyline, this is the facts. So, this is what it is.“