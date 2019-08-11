Matt Riddle Shows Up At NXT Takeover: Toronto II, Brawls With Killian Dain

Matt Riddle showed up at NXT Takeover: Toronto II tonight just before the North American title match where he called out Killian Dain and challenged him to a fight. Dain showed up and the two all over the arean and up the ramp. Eventually security came out to break it up, but Riddle began to lay them out. Dain took advantage of that and beat Riddle down, eventually putting him through a couple of tables. You can follow along with our live coverage here.