wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Shows Up At NXT Takeover: Toronto II, Brawls With Killian Dain
Matt Riddle showed up at NXT Takeover: Toronto II tonight just before the North American title match where he called out Killian Dain and challenged him to a fight. Dain showed up and the two all over the arean and up the ramp. Eventually security came out to break it up, but Riddle began to lay them out. Dain took advantage of that and beat Riddle down, eventually putting him through a couple of tables. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@SuperKingOfBros wants @KillianDain to fight him face-to-face, BRO! 🎤⬇️#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ff4ZtKSOxP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 10, 2019
.@SuperKingofBros wanted a fight with @KillianDain at #NXTTakeOver: Toronto, and that's EXACTLY what he got… and THEN SOME! pic.twitter.com/UPdy0BvQ6u
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2019
From @SuperKingOfBros calling out @KillianDain…
To a brawl up the entrance ramp…
To THIS! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/npsKYFrdGv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 10, 2019
Bro, it's @SuperKingofBros!
➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X pic.twitter.com/Dm6foB7aiB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) August 10, 2019
Oh, we have fun! pic.twitter.com/81K8ksC2kE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) August 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury
- Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Jericho Didn’t Go Over Rock In His WWE Debut Promo, Jericho’s First PPV Match Being a Loss
- Becky Lynch Blasts Sasha Banks, Says She Couldn’t Handle Losing
- WWE Fans Reportedly Complaining About Other Fans Shouting Offensive Remarks At NXT Events