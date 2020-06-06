Matt Riddle Thinks Tyson Fury Can Return to WWE to ‘Have Even Better and Bigger Matches’

– Metro UK recently interviewed WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, who is joining the Smackdown roster. During the chat, Metro UK asked Riddle about boxing champion Tyson Fury returning to the WWE again down the line. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on Tyson Fury: “I mean, I think he’s one of the best boxers in the history of boxing. He’s one of the best combat athletes I’ve ever seen, you know? He’s a great showman, he can talk, he’s charismatic. … I think if he wants to come back to WWE and be a superstar and do it, I think he will — and I think in the future he’ll have even better and bigger matches.”

On Fury’s first WWE match against Braun Strowman: “His last performance in WWE was with Braun Strowman. To be honest, I don’t think I was the biggest fan of the match, but at the same time I think there’s room for growth, as I’ve seen in his career in boxing. He’s been able to do it all! I don’t think anything’s holding Tyson Fury back. I think right now, he’s got time to learn. He’s a fan, and if he really wants it, I’m pretty sure he’ll get it! History has shown that before.”