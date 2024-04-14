Matt Riddle Spurs Speculation On NJPW Future After Windy City Riot Loss

Matt Riddle lost the NJPW World TV Championship at Windy City Riot on Friday, and his exit from the ring after the match had fans speculating on his future plans. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Riddle to capture the championship at Friday’s show. After the match, Riddle quickly left the ring and was high-fiving fans on his way to the back.

The move led to some speculation among fans that Riddle has wrapped up with NJPW for now, though at this time that is not confirmed. He does not have any announced matches for the company going forward, though he previously said that he has a work visa allowing him to work in the country throughout the year. In addition to his NJPW work, Riddle has been a regular for MLW since he exited WWE in September.