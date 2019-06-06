Matt Riddle Reportedly Not Getting Heat From WWE Over Brock Lesnar Comments

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer addressed how WWE views Matt Riddle’s recent public comments regarding Brock Lesnar. As previously reported, Matt Riddle has talked about planning to ruin Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank cash-in and has made other challenges toward Lesnar. During the show, Meltzer was asked if Matt Riddle publicly challenging Lesnar was getting him any heat from WWE management. According to Meltzer, Riddle fans should not be worried, and he Riddle getting heat for his comments is not the case.

Meltzer stated on Riddle’s recent Brock Lesnar comments, “He is fine. They are happy. I don’t know if they’ve actually told him to do this, but they are not unhappy that he’s doing it, and he’s not been told to stop. Some people think that he was told to do it. I don’t know if that’s really the case. That’s more speculation, but he certainly hasn’t been told to stop, so they’re not unhappy at all. I’ve heard that they are very happy actually.”