wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Takes Down King Corbin at WWE Payback (Highlights)
Matt Riddle made a bro-tastic appearance at WWE Payback, defeating King Corbin in his singles PPV debut. Riddle put Corbin away after a feud that lasted several weeks on Smackdown, pinning Corbin in about 11 minutes with a Bro 2 Sleep followed by a Floating Bro off the top. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The feud looks to continue though, as after the match Riddle was being interviewed backstage when Corbin blindsided him and left him lying. Our full live coverage of the show is here.
.@SuperKingofBros' reaction to King @BaronCorbinWWE's personal tweet ahead of their #WWEPayback match: pic.twitter.com/pUtrI9dlOw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 30, 2020
An entrance fit for a KING. 👑 #WWEPayback @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/xhRV5pKB1X
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 30, 2020
WHOA. A surprise attack outta nowhere, BRO?! #WWEPayback @SuperKingofBros @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/OmnUjYupQH
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
Hi, King! 👋
Bye, King! 👋 #WWEPayback @SuperKingofBros @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/pamzXMlrYL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 30, 2020
TOP ROPE BRO. 🤙@SuperKingofBros silences King @BaronCorbinWWE at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/u9jaMObGiM
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
After having been the target of #King @BaronCorbinWWE's #KingsRansom, @SuperKingofBros looks to drop him with receipts! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/ynrWF1oMcN
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Let 'em know, Bro. #WWEPayback @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/gjUPPNxN2f
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
.@SuperKingofBros may be done with King @BaronCorbinWWE, but King @BaronCorbinWWE isn't done with @SuperKingofBros. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/6tUyt00IgU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
