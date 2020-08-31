Matt Riddle Takes Down King Corbin at WWE Payback (Highlights)

Matt Riddle made a bro-tastic appearance at WWE Payback, defeating King Corbin in his singles PPV debut. Riddle put Corbin away after a feud that lasted several weeks on Smackdown, pinning Corbin in about 11 minutes with a Bro 2 Sleep followed by a Floating Bro off the top. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The feud looks to continue though, as after the match Riddle was being interviewed backstage when Corbin blindsided him and left him lying. Our full live coverage of the show is here.