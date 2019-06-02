Matt Riddle Talks About Overcoming Pain To Beat Roderick Strong

Matt Riddle managed to beat Roderick Strong in the opening match of NXT Takeover XXV, after Strong spent most of the match working on Riddle’s back. In an interview after the event, he spoke about overcoming pain to pick up the win.

He said: “Not only was it important for my career because beating Roderick Strong, a former champion, that’s an accomplishment in itself. But, after the weeks of torment, him and Undisputed Era, have been putting putting on me: attacking me backstage, getting my sandals all bloody and everything else, and then ruining, blemishing my record even more with that tag match. So I think tonight is just, you know, a long time coming. You know I think Roddy paid what he owed the bro. And that was good. I’m happy about that. But you know my back’s killing me. They don’t call him Messiah of the Backbreaker for nothing. You know, he basically did anything anybody could to beat me and I came out on top. Hit out the Bro Derrick, the new finish, been working on that at the PC, I broke it out on the big show. Thank you, can’t wait to do it again. Bro.”