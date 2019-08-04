wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Throws Out First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game, Hits Mascot With Crossbody
– NXT Superstar Matt Riddle through out the ceremonial first pitch for this weekend’s Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins MLB game. After throwing out the first pitch, Riddle had some fun with the Rays’ mascot, Raymond. Riddle then ran at Marlin and hit him with a crossbody. Riddle then counted a pin and took Raymond’s title belt.
You can check out some footage of the incident released by FOX Sports and Raymond’s reaction below. It looks like Raymond wants a rematch with Riddle.
We wanna @RaysRaymond x @SuperKingofBros rematch! Get 'em, Raymond! 👊😤👊#RaysUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/4JpF8YXaoz
— FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) August 4, 2019
In defense of our guy @RaysRaymond, there should've at least been a bell!
🔔🤼#RaysUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/eERu962WBC
— FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) August 4, 2019
I need a Round 2 with @SuperKingofBros… 🤜🤛 https://t.co/gsqM3sEH8C pic.twitter.com/dMcRKeirBt
— Raymond (@RaysRaymond) August 4, 2019
