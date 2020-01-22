wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Riddle Teases Royal Rumble Involvement, Sheamus Launches Clothing Line, Names Set For Royal Rumble Watch Along

January 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Riddle teased his big week, which includes teaming with Pete Dunne against Imperium. He also included the hashtag #RoyalRumble2020, which could be a tease that he will be in the match. The photo also features Brock Lesnar’s name. Riddle has called out Lesnar multiple times over the years and has said he wants to be the one to retire the Beast. There are currently 23 announced wrestlers for the men’s match.

He wrote: “All I’m gonna say is watch WWE this week, 💩 is about to get wild #stallion #ob #originalbro #kingofbros #splx #nxt #royalrumble2020

– Sheamus has officially launched his Brave Change Apparel clothing line.

– It was revealed on today’s episode of The Bump that the Royal Rumble Watch Along will include Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Rhea Ripley, Mustache Mountain and Todd Pettengill.

Matt Riddle, Royal Rumble, Sheamus

