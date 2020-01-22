wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Teases Royal Rumble Involvement, Sheamus Launches Clothing Line, Names Set For Royal Rumble Watch Along
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Riddle teased his big week, which includes teaming with Pete Dunne against Imperium. He also included the hashtag #RoyalRumble2020, which could be a tease that he will be in the match. The photo also features Brock Lesnar’s name. Riddle has called out Lesnar multiple times over the years and has said he wants to be the one to retire the Beast. There are currently 23 announced wrestlers for the men’s match.
He wrote: “All I’m gonna say is watch WWE this week, 💩 is about to get wild #stallion #ob #originalbro #kingofbros #splx #nxt #royalrumble2020”
All I’m gonna say is watch WWE this week, 💩 is about to get wild #stallion #ob #originalbro #kingofbros #splx #nxt #royalrumble2020 pic.twitter.com/azUcEhinSG
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 22, 2020
– Sheamus has officially launched his Brave Change Apparel clothing line.
– It was revealed on today’s episode of The Bump that the Royal Rumble Watch Along will include Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Rhea Ripley, Mustache Mountain and Todd Pettengill.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena on Why He Chose to Do Denim Jorts Rather Than Traditional Ring Gear
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW
- Booker T Reveals What Backstage Perk He Asked For After Becoming WCW World Champion for the First Time
- Triple H Clarifies Who Thought Of DX Name, Recalls Shawn Michaels Throwing Paper At Vince McMahon’s Forehead In Response To WWE Trying to Script DX