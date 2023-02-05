– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.

Matt Riddle wrote in the caption, “Thank you @alligator_jesus for the amazing grill #stallion #grill #dude #rudedude #bro #alligatorjesus” He added in a later tweet, commenting on his girlfriend, “Thank you for supporting me during my recovery babe and loving me for me #happy #stallion #grillz #mustache #bro”

Riddle’s return date to WWE TV has not yet been announced. You can check out Riddle’s tweets and photos below: