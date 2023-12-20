Matt Riddle Thinks It’s Possible He Returns to MMA Next Year

– Former WWE Superstar and UFC veteran Matt Riddle was in attendance at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards earlier this week. During the event, Riddle spoke to MMAJunkie during the event, and he revealed that he could potentially return to competing in MMA later next year. Below are some highlights:

Matt Riddle on talking to promotions on an MMA return: “There’s been a lot of talk. I’ve been talking to a couple of promotions. I don’t want to get into it until it’s official, but I think in 2024 there’s a very big possibility that I get back in the ring or cage pretty soon.”

Riddle on his firing from the UFC by Dana White: “I have to thank Dana, because if he were to just fire me and not say anything, nobody probably would’ve knew about me. Putting me on blast and doing that, I think a lot of people could relate with me. They probably had their parents or their boss talk to them like that. I think that’s kind of where that ‘bro’ character kind of started. Making my way through pro wrestling wasn’t easy, too, especially with the stigma as being that guy who got fired. I think every good journey needs a good story of ups and downs, just like a good pro wrestling match.”

On having unfinished business in MMA: “Maybe this is a bad theory or bad idea, but I feel like you’ve got to get beat up to leave, you know? I feel like I left the UFC on a four-fight win streak, then won another fight in Titan FC. I just kind of left and went to pro wrestling. I did good (and am) still doing it. Pro wrestling is awesome, but I still want to get beat up. I want to have my exit. We’ll see. Maybe somebody beats me up. Maybe I keep winning. Who knows?”

On if returning to MMA or wrestling is more likely in 2024: “(Which is) more likely? Probably a ring. I’d like to get back in the cage, but we’ll see what happens.”

Riddle is advertised for multiple wrestling events early next year. Riddle was released by WWE in September. He’s set to become a free agent starting tomorrow.