WWE News: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher In First Newly-Bros Show, WIlliam Regal Thanks Tonight’s NXT Crew

April 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The first segment of Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher’s Newly-Bros Show aired on NXT. You can see the video below:

– William Regal took to Twitter to praise the crew who were part of this week’s NXT:

