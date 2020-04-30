wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher In First Newly-Bros Show, WIlliam Regal Thanks Tonight’s NXT Crew
– The first segment of Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher’s Newly-Bros Show aired on NXT. You can see the video below:
– William Regal took to Twitter to praise the crew who were part of this week’s NXT:
Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and the incredibly hard working competitors and crew for @WWENXT tonight.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 30, 2020
