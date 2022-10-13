Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)

– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:

“Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and last nights class was exceptional! Thank you everyone who came in and trained and I hope to see you all next Wednesday #bro #stallion #wwe #bro420 #suzuki”