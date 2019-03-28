wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Riddle Isn’t Worried About Velveteen Dream’s Mind Games, Synopsis For Miz & Mrs. Return

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: War Games II

– Matt Riddle appeared in a video after tonight’s NXT discussing his match with Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: New York and Dream’s mind games. You can see the video below, in which he says he’s used to people playing mindgames with him and that Dream can do whatever he wants, but that he’ll still walk away with the NXT North American Championship:

– E! has released the synopsis for Miz & Mrs.’ return episode next week. The episode airs on USA Network after Smackdown and is described as follows:

“Baby’s First SummerSlam: Mike and Maryse take Monroe to Summerslam; Mike gets an embarrassing tan.”

