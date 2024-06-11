Matt Riddle vs. Brad Hollister To Main Event Northeast Wrestling Over the Top

Northeast Wrestling’s Over the Top is set for this Friday, with Matt Riddle in action and more. The promotion will hold the event on June 14th at 7:30 PM ET in Woodbridge, Connecticut with the following lineup set:

* Northeast Wrestling Championship Match: Dan Maff vs. Matt Taven

* New Live! Championship Match: Victorious BRG vs. Landon Hale

* Over the Top Rumble: KC Navarro, Wrecking Ball, The Now, Brad Baylor, RJ Rude, Ricky Smokes, Keith Youngblood, Waves & Curls, Fly Ni Noreaga, Chris Battle, Kerr, Patrick Saint, & Randy Shawn

* Brad Hollister vs. Matt Riddle

* Waves & Curls, KC Navarro & RJ Rude VS. Vargas, Chris Battle, Fly Ni Noreaga & Steven Stetson

* Brad Baylor vs. Jermaine Marbury

* Wrecking Ball vs. Kerr