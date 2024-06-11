wrestling / News

Matt Riddle vs. Brad Hollister To Main Event Northeast Wrestling Over the Top

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Northeast Wrestling Over The Top Image Credit: Northeast Wrestling

Northeast Wrestling’s Over the Top is set for this Friday, with Matt Riddle in action and more. The promotion will hold the event on June 14th at 7:30 PM ET in Woodbridge, Connecticut with the following lineup set:

* Northeast Wrestling Championship Match: Dan Maff vs. Matt Taven
* New Live! Championship Match: Victorious BRG vs. Landon Hale
* Over the Top Rumble: KC Navarro, Wrecking Ball, The Now, Brad Baylor, RJ Rude, Ricky Smokes, Keith Youngblood, Waves & Curls, Fly Ni Noreaga, Chris Battle, Kerr, Patrick Saint, & Randy Shawn
* Brad Hollister vs. Matt Riddle
* Waves & Curls, KC Navarro & RJ Rude VS. Vargas, Chris Battle, Fly Ni Noreaga & Steven Stetson
* Brad Baylor vs. Jermaine Marbury
* Wrecking Ball vs. Kerr

