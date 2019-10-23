Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes Announced for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE has announced that Matt Riddle will face Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT. The show will air live tonight on the USA Network. It will be held at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida. You can check out the full announcement and updated lineup for tonight’s NXT below:

* Triple Threat Match for NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong vs. against Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

* Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes

* How is Finn Bálor’s past his future?

* Can Pete Dunne deal with both Damian Priest and Killian Dain?