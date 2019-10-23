wrestling / News
Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes Announced for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE has announced that Matt Riddle will face Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT. The show will air live tonight on the USA Network. It will be held at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida. You can check out the full announcement and updated lineup for tonight’s NXT below:
* Triple Threat Match for NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong vs. against Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic
* Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
* Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes
* How is Finn Bálor’s past his future?
* Can Pete Dunne deal with both Damian Priest and Killian Dain?
Matt Riddle tries to put a stop to Cameron Grimes’ hot streak
After finding his way back in the win column, Matt Riddle is set to square off with one of the hottest competitors in NXT, Cameron Grimes.
Riddle will challenge Grimes tonight in their first-ever encounter on NXT TV.
The Original Bro claimed victory last week in a tough tussle with Bronson Reed, bouncing back in impressive fashion after nearly dethroning Adam Cole as NXT Champion earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Grimes has wasted little time making his presence felt since arriving on the black-and-gold brand. With his lone defeat a loss in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament, The Technical Savage has racked up wins left and right — and some in the blink of an eye thanks to his patented leaping double stomp.
See whether Riddle can extinguish that hot streak, or merely becomes Grimes’ next victim tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!
