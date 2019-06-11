wrestling / News

Matt Riddle vs. Curt Stallion Set For EVOLVE 132 In July

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
EVOLVE Wrestling has announced that Matt Riddle will face Curt Stallion at EVOLVE 132 in Melrose, MA on July 14. The last time the two shared the ring was a triple threat that also included Wheeler YUTA in the First Round of CZW Best Of The Best 17 on April 14, 2018.

