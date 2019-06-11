wrestling / News
Matt Riddle vs. Curt Stallion Set For EVOLVE 132 In July
June 11, 2019 | Posted by
EVOLVE Wrestling has announced that Matt Riddle will face Curt Stallion at EVOLVE 132 in Melrose, MA on July 14. The last time the two shared the ring was a triple threat that also included Wheeler YUTA in the First Round of CZW Best Of The Best 17 on April 14, 2018.
👍🏻👍🏻 @SuperKingofBros versus @CurtStallion announced for July 14th in melrose MA. https://t.co/OrZiIFWjc2 for more details! pic.twitter.com/kh9nyl9u57
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) June 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Velveteen Dream Defends Vince McMahon, Says TV ‘Sucks’ When Performers Fail
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Super Showdown: Vince McMahon At Show, Issues with Heat, More
- Kurt Angle on Which NXT Superstars He Thinks Will Make an Impact in WWE, on Story of Him Beating WWE Locker Room in ‘Real Wrestling’ Challenges in Early 2000
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Organizational Problems in TNA With Dixie Carter, His Frustrations With TNA Wanting to ‘Beat WWE’
- Goldberg Reportedly Suffered Concussion at WWE Super ShowDown, Collapses After Match (Video)