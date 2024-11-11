Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak Set For MLW One-Shot

Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak has been announced for MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT. MLW issued the following:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

Fans are in for a wild night in the Big Apple as Eric Bischoff takes the helm as Executive Producer for ONE-SHOT on December 5, live and free on YouTube from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. In an event packed with blockbuster matches, Bischoff is pulling no punches, and at the center of the night’s action is a highly anticipated clash: Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak.

Both undefeated in MLW, Matt Riddle and Donovan Dijak are set to collide in what could alter the path to the MLW World Heavyweight Title for Riddle. Riddle, the #1 contender for Satoshi Kojima’s championship, is renowned for his fearless fighting style and eagerness to face anyone, anywhere, in any type of match. But standing in his way is Donovan Dijak, the disruptor who has been tearing through MLW competition and leaving his mark, most recently sidelining fellow MMA fighter and ex-MLW World Heavyweight Champion Tom Lawlor. Backed by his conniving portly manager, Saint Laurent, Dijak has been doomsday for many in MLW, raising questions about whether he might derail Riddle’s march to the title.

Eric Bischoff’s return to wrestling with Major League Wrestling has one purpose: to deliver a night of can’t-miss wrestling. With ONE-SHOT, he’s presenting a marquee event for fans around the world to watch live on YouTube for free. This match could be a main event anywhere but for ONE-SHOT, it’s just one of the blockbuster bouts on deck.

Will Dijak hijack Riddle’s path to the title, or will Riddle overcome the disruptor to stay on course for the biggest prize in Major League Wrestling? Only one way to find out.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent)

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

TBA

Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com. Scheduled to appear:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima

MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico

AKIRA

CONTRA UNIT

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

BRG

Bobby Fish

The Andersons

Timothy Thatcher

Delmi Exo

AND MORE!

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

PARKING

There is a parking garage 2 minutes away. Street parking available on a limited basis.

