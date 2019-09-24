Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain Street Fight Rematch Set for NXT, Winner Gets Title Shot Against Adam Cole

– WWE.com has announced that Matt Riddle will face Killian Dain this week in on NXT in a Street Fight rematch. The winner will be the new No. 1 contender for the NXT title and Adam Cole. NXT also released a promo where Riddle sends a warning to Dain that he will finish the war before challenging Cole for the belt. Riddle vs. Dain will also be shown on this week’s USA Network hour for NXT. You can check out that announcement and video below.

Street Fight rematch to determine NXT Champion Adam Cole’s next challenger

After no winner was declared in last Wednesday’s wild Street Fight, Matt Riddle and Killian Dain are set to collide in a rematch this week on USA Network. This time, an opportunity against NXT Champion Adam Cole hangs in the balance.

NXT General Manager William Regal added the heightened stakes as incentive for Riddle and Dain to finish their war once and for all. Last Wednesday’s brawl engulfed much of the NXT locker room, resulting in mayhem that had no chance of being contained.

With an NXT Championship opportunity on the line in the rematch, there’s no telling how far Riddle and Dain will go to be declared not only the victor, but also the new No. 1 contender.