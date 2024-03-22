Matt Riddle vs. Kosei Fujita Added To MLW War Chamber, Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Set For TV Taping

Major League Wrestling has announced a double dose of Matt Riddle for MLW War Chamber, as he will face Kosei Fujita and then Timothy Thatcher. Riddle will defend the NJPW World TV title against Fujita on the PPV event. His match with Thatcher was moved to the TV taping later that night. War Chamber happens on March 29 in Tampa, FL.

Since his return to MLW, Matt Riddle has made his intentions crystal clear: win the coveted MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Riddle, who came agonizingly close to clinching the title in the World Championship Finals of 2018, has unveiled an audacious plan to underline his campaign for a crack at Satoshi Kojima’s MLW World Heavyweight Title.

Riddle’s ambition knows no bounds as he sets out to make an indelible mark on both MLW and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) by engaging in not one but two high-stakes battles at the upcoming MLW War Chamber ’24 in Tampa Bay, FL, slated for March 29.

In a groundbreaking decision, MLW and NJPW have jointly sanctioned Riddle’s extraordinary proposal, demonstrating a collaboration between two of the most prominent organizations in the sport.

As a result of this unprecedented agreement, MLW officials have revised the Tampa fight card lineup to accommodate Riddle’s historic endeavor. The MMA fighter turned pro wrestler will put his NJPW World Television Championship on the line against the formidable Kosei Fujita of New Japan Pro Wrestling at War Chamber ’24, a TrillerTV+ premium live event.

But Riddle’s night of challenges doesn’t end there. As part of the beIN SPORTS portion of the TV taping, Riddle will step into the ring against the tenacious Timothy Thatcher, promising fans an adrenaline-fueled throwdown.

Is Riddle’s bold move a stroke of brilliance or a recipe for disaster?

With the wrestling world abuzz with speculation, one thing remains certain: Riddle’s unyielding determination to ascend the ranks of MLW and fast-track his destiny to vie for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Satoshi Kojima, is unparalleled.

As the countdown to MLW War Chamber ’24 begins, anticipation reaches a fever pitch, with fans worldwide eagerly awaiting the outcome of Riddle’s monumental double-header, destined to forever reshape his legacy.

War Chamber TrillerTV+ card

War Chamber Match!

Team MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders and Okumura) vs. World Titan Federation Superstars (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday and Josh Bishop) with Saint Laurent

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Fight

Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Unagi Sayaka

AJ Franci$ vs. Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas)

CONTRA’s Mads Krule Krugger goes to war against MLW

Cesar Duran’s offer Salina can’t refuse?!

beIN SPORTS card

War Chamber Match!

The Calling (Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball & Talon) vs AKIRA, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd & Jake Crist

The debut of NJPW’s Kosei Fujita

Zayda vs. Sofi Castillo