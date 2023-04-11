– As previously reported, last night’s edition of WWE Raw underwent a number of changes due to the various travel delays for the WWE roster members trying to get to Seattle for Raw. However, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that one match that wasn’t changed due to the travel delays on Raw was the previously announced Miz vs. Matt Riddle matchup.

According to Meltzer, the match was already pulled from last night’s Raw earlier on before the travel issues started happening, and the match was already canceled because The Miz wasn’t going to be at Raw last night. It’s unknown why Riddle’s return matchup did not take place, but it was reportedly pulled before the flight problems for Raw started taking place.

Riddle previously returned to WWE on the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of Raw and got into it with Miz, setting up a match between the two that was supposed to take place last night. While Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle did arrive to the arena late due to travel issues, they did appear after the main event match between Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens, with Zayn and Riddle making the save for Owens.

It’s unknown why The Miz was not able to make it to last night’s Raw show. However, the match likely would have been pulled anyway due to the Riddle travel delay.