Matt Riddle Wants to Form New Catch Point Stable With Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak

– New Smackdown Superstar Matt Riddle commented on Twitter earlier today about the idea of forming a stable on the Smackdown brand with Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. You can view Riddle’s tweet below.

Riddle wrote earlier today, “Could you imagine a new version of Catch Point on smackdown with Drew Gulak, Daniel Bryan and myself BRO.”

Catch Point was a wrestling stable in EVOLVE that started in 2015. Throughout its run, the stable included Tracy Williams, Matt Riddle, Fred Yehi, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Dominic Garrini, Stokely Hathaway, TJP, and Gulak. It was reported earlier in January that Gulak filed an application to trademark the name for the stable.

Riddle is set to make his in-ring on Smackdown later this week.