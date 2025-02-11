– Major League Wrestling announced today that Matt Riddle will defend his MLW World Title in the Battle Riot match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5. The event will be held at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. It will be streamed live on YouTube. Here’s the full announcement:

For the first time ever, the MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be defended in the Battle RIOT match, with Matt Riddle putting his title on the line against 39 other combatants in the ultimate title match.

The shocking announcement was made by Eric Bischoff at the conclusion of MLW SuperFight 6 (watch for free), moments after Matt Riddle successfully retained his MLW World Heavyweight Championship in his first title defense. Now, the champion faces an unprecedented challenge—fighting through the most unpredictable, high-stakes match in MLW history.

Unlike any champion before him, Riddle’s title reign is on the line in the Battle RIOT itself. His entry number will be drawn randomly the night of the event—he could enter first, last, or anywhere in between, making his path to retaining the championship an unpredictable war. To leave Los Angeles as champion, Riddle must survive the Battle RIOT and be the last man standing.

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!