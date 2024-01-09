Matt Riddle Says He Won’t Bring ‘420 Bro’ To Japan

Matt Riddle says he’ll leave his 420 habits at home when he heads overt to Japan to challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi. Riddle is set to face Tanahashi after he appeared on New Year Dash and issued a challenge to the NJPW World TV Champion. The WWE star said during a Signed by Superstars session that he doesn’t plan to bring the “420 Bro” to the country.

“I’ve read a lot of things. The 420 Bro probably won’t make it to Japan,” Riddle said (per FightfuL). “Regardless of what people think, I’ve never been arrested. I’ve never been arrested, I don’t have a criminal record. I want to keep it that way. Regardless of what people think, I’m going to keep it that way. That’s what we’re going to do. 420 Bro stays in America.”

The possession, sale, and cultivation of cannabis is illegal in Japan.