Matt Riddle Would Love To Be in a Faction With Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Edge
Matt Riddle has a wish list for a stable he could be part of in WWE and that list includes Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Edge. Riddle was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week and you can see a few highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On who he would want to be in a faction with: “You got Cody, he’s a stallion. You know, if Randy ever comes back. That would be awesome. Edge — you know, for a minute there, I wanted to do Rated RK-Bro, you know. It’s a whole thing. I would love to be in a group.”
On being an underdog: “I’ll be honest, as a guy kinda on his own, especially with Randy [Orton] gone a bit and Drew [McIntyre] is always doing something, all these factions have people to depend on. If they’re down, they have someone to live them up, and right now I really don’t have that and it’s a little unfortunate.”
