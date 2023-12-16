Matt Riddle Hoping To Wrestle in Japan Next Year, Wants A Match With Kenny Omega

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Matt Riddle revealed his goals for 2024, which include wrestling in Japan and a match with Kenny Omega. He admitted the latter may not happen due to Omega being out indefinitely.

He said: “I would say to keep wrestling. I’m really good at it. Keep doing that. Doing some things that I haven’t done before. I’ve never wrestled in Japan, so that’s on the bucket list in 2024, amongst other things. Kenny is hurt now. I saw that, indefinitely. That was sad. I really wanted to wrestle him. With my release, that could have been an opportunity, but now it’s not. There are tons of opponents out there.“