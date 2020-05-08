WWE News: Matt Riddle Says Wrestling Is ‘Way Cooler’ Than MMA, Poll on Who Attacked Finn Balor

– Matt Riddle took to his Twitter account to comment on his UFC release years ago and how wrestling is “way cooler” than MMA. Riddle posted to Twitter with a video of him training at home, captioned:

Just me being a STALLION, to think I was fired from the UFC seven years ago while on a four fight win streak still blows my mind and I still wonder what if i still fought, where would I be? PS Wrestling is way cooler pic.twitter.com/dAzCGyedDv — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 7, 2020

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they think attacked Finn Balor. As of this writing, the results are:

WALTER: 34%

Someone else: 25%

Karrion Kross: 23%

Adam Cole: 12%

Cameron Grimes: 5%