wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Riddle Says Wrestling Is ‘Way Cooler’ Than MMA, Poll on Who Attacked Finn Balor

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT, Randy Orton

– Matt Riddle took to his Twitter account to comment on his UFC release years ago and how wrestling is “way cooler” than MMA. Riddle posted to Twitter with a video of him training at home, captioned:

Just me being a STALLION, to think I was fired from the UFC seven years ago while on a four fight win streak still blows my mind and I still wonder what if i still fought, where would I be?

PS Wrestling is way cooler

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they think attacked Finn Balor. As of this writing, the results are:

WALTER: 34%
Someone else: 25%
Karrion Kross: 23%
Adam Cole: 12%
Cameron Grimes: 5%

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Finn Balor, Matt Riddle, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading