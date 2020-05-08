wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Says Wrestling Is ‘Way Cooler’ Than MMA, Poll on Who Attacked Finn Balor
– Matt Riddle took to his Twitter account to comment on his UFC release years ago and how wrestling is “way cooler” than MMA. Riddle posted to Twitter with a video of him training at home, captioned:
Just me being a STALLION, to think I was fired from the UFC seven years ago while on a four fight win streak still blows my mind and I still wonder what if i still fought, where would I be?
PS Wrestling is way cooler
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they think attacked Finn Balor. As of this writing, the results are:
WALTER: 34%
Someone else: 25%
Karrion Kross: 23%
Adam Cole: 12%
Cameron Grimes: 5%
